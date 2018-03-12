Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Don’t be late for a very important date when a Chester hotel holds a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party later this month.

The Oddfellows Friendly Society, in conjunction with the Oddfellows Hotel in Chester, is hosting the event in aid of Marie Curie.

The Oddfellows Hotel inhabits an elegant 18th century Grade II listed mansion house in Lower Brtidge Street and will be holding the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on Wednesday, March 28 from 1-5pm.

Advance booking is essential for the luxury afternoon tea and costs £15.75 per person. Alternatively there is an option to drop in for tea/coffee and cake at £4 per person.

There will also be a raffle and Marie Curie merchandise on sale.

The Alice in Wonderland-inspired luxury tea experience includes traditional afternoon tea and coffee and three-tiered stands filled with freshly prepared sandwiches, scones, and a chef’s selection of treats, inspired cakes and tarts.

(Image: UGC TMY)

Denise Turner, Oddfellows branch secretary, said: “If this is your first Oddfellows event, we guarantee you a very warm welcome. We know friendship is so important to a good quality of life, especially in times of need.

“The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party will be the perfect opportunity to get together in a friendly environment, make some new friends, and help Marie Curie continue the essential care and support they provide.”

Through friendship and social events, the Oddfellows help their members get more enjoyment out of life and offer care, advice and support in times of need.

Locally, members regularly get together to enjoy social events such as talks and trips out, lunches, Scrabble and coffee mornings.

To find out more and book your place call Oddfellows Deeside branch secretary Denise Turner on 01244 675757 or email denise.turner@oddfellows.co.uk.