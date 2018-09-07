Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed after being found guilty of an assault which caused his victim to lose half a litre of blood.

Derrick Unsworth, 27, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty at Chester Crown Court of grievous bodily harm without intent, following an incident in Chester in February.

Unsworth and the victim, a 35-year-old-male, were seen arguing on Eastgate Street shortly before midnight on February 14, before a further altercation took place on the city walls.

The victim walked away from the confrontation, and went to the Brookside Hotel on Brook Lane just outside Chester city centre, while Unsworth remained in the city spending time in a pub until the early hours of February 15, before leaving in a car.

However shortly after 2am on February 15, Unsworth and another man made their way to the victim’s hotel and waited for him.

When the victim left the hotel Unsworth attacked him from behind causing incised wounds to his neck, collar bone and back.

The victim fought back and managed to get away from Unsworth before realising the extent of the injuries he had received.

The victim was bleeding heavily and he called for help from other residents of the hotel while Unsworth fled in the direction of Liverpool Road.

The 35-year-old was taken to Aintree Hospital by ambulance, having lost half a litre of blood from his injuries. Unsworth was arrested a short time later at a hostel in Chester.

Speaking after the sentencing DC Rob Marshall, of Chester CID, said: "Unsworth told the court that he had punched the victim but not caused his injuries.

"The victim suffered substantial loss of blood in this attack and is fortunate that he was not much more seriously hurt.

"Thankfully the jury could see that Unsworth’s claims of innocence were untrue and he will now be punished for his crime."