Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester city centre hotel with a £1.4m guide price has been sold to secret buyers.

Belgrave Hotel in City Road has been sold by real estate advisor GVA on behalf of its owners to a company which has not been named.

The 34-bedroom hotel was purchased for an undisclosed sum but was sold from a guide asking price of £1.4m.

In addition to en-suite bedrooms, the Belgrave Hotel also features an on-site restaurant, which is traditionally decorated, as well as the Regency Bar and guest lounge.

(Image: Luke Neale Photography)

Located just a ten-minute walk from the city centre, the hotel is described as a convenient accommodation option for tourists and visitors to the nearby cathedral and Roman Walls.

Business travellers will also benefit from the hotel’s proximity to major transport links – the nearby Chester Railway Station and Chester Bus Interchange.

Martin Davis at GVA said: “Whether staying for business or pleasure, Belgrave Hotel’s excellent location makes it an attractive choice for a diverse audience and it presents a unique opportunity to the buyer.

“The North West hotel market continues to strengthen, and this latest sale joins the list of investments that reflect an ongoing confidence in the region’s hospitality sector.”

GVA has offices in Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, London, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle.