Chester's first Autistic Pride event attracted hundreds of people.

Lache resident and Autistic advocate Sara Harvey – who raises awareness of autism by posting video blogs online under the name Agony Autie – launched the first event of its kind in the city on Sunday, July 1.

Autistic Pride events have been popping up across the UK this year especially, gaining momentum since 2010.

No more than 200 people were expected but the day brought over 500 autistic children, teens, adults and families together in Grosvenor Park, who enjoyed a day of celebration with autistic musicians, dancing, poetry and speakers.

With stim toys, garden games, arts & crafts and an Autistic Community Message Board as well as facepaints, free food, free drink and a petition stall, there was plenty to do at this autistic peer led event.

There has been a huge response and already families and autistic people are pledging to return next year.

A new event has been set up for 2019 and will be made bigger, better and more autistic friendly.

Sara said: “Pride events are by autistic people for the autistic community and allies.

“The reason Autistic Pride is so exciting because Autistic people themselves are setting them up, leading the way and creating visible autistic communities.”

Sara started Agony Autie 19 months ago and has since gained over 34,000 followers on her Facebook page, with her latest video ‘what is Autism to you?’ gaining 2.7 million views in one month on the social media platform.