Fancy jiving to funky disco grooves while sailing down the River Dee?

You can do just that when Chester's second disco cruise Deep Sea Rhythms takes place on the Lady Diana Showboat at The Groves on Friday, May 4.

The brainchild of Chester DJs Jono Robertson, Adam Shenton and Liam Bulloch whose first event back in October was such a great success, they want to do it all over again.

All three were so impressed by the boat parties they had at the Suncébeat Festival in Croatia that they wanted to recreate them in Chester - booking the Lady Diana boat while they were still on holiday.

Attendees can expect a 'fabulously fun, flamboyant' evening of the best disco, soul and house music around - and there's even some sushi thrown in.

The event will be followed by an after party at Commonhall Social afterwards.

Tickets for the cruise, which sets sail at 7.30pm, are available at Commonhall Social, Vain and Lily Vintage.