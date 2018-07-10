Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nuffield Health Chester Hospital, The Grosvenor, has teamed up with Glyndwr University to support aspiring nurses by offering insightful placements across a number of fields.

The placement, which allowed the students to experience real life hospital experiences, saw them undertaking tasks such as nursing care on the wards, working in the new theatre and gaining experience in other departments within the hospital.

Amanda Berry and Gemma Bailey, student nurses at Glyndwr University, are currently working towards their adult nursing degree and have recently completed placements in the ward and theatre departments of Nuffield Health, Chester.

Suzanne Tankard, ward manager at Nuffield Health Chester, The Grosvenor Hospital, said: “It is great to see such a high level of talent from the students at Glyndwr University and their help to our team has been invaluable.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed having the placement students at Nuffield and are excited to see them both grow into skilled and highly capable nurses.”

Deborah Cheadle, practice educator facilitator at Glyndwr University, added: “Here at Glyndwr, we believe that getting first hand experience and support within hospitals really allows our students to grow within an excellent learning environment whilst developing their practical skills.

“We wish to extend our thanks to the management team at Nuffield Health Chester, congratulate our current students on their professionalism and look forward to two further students beginning their final placement at Nuffield Health Chester, The Grosvenor Hospital in June.”