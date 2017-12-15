Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of staff from Nuffield Health Chester, The Grosvenor Hospital travelled to Gatundu in Kenya to perform much needed hernia repairs on men, women and children as volunteers for the charity Hernia International.

Funded by the team at Nuffield Health, who contributed some of the medical supplies, the week-long expedition saw former theatre nurse John Pickering, surgeon Deji Olojugba and operating department practitioner Sue Daly completing many surgical procedures while also educating local staff on how to treat and repair hernias and other associated medical conditions that presented during their stay.

The UK’s premier Hernia charity, Hernia International, aids the struggle of many men and women in Sub-Saharan Africa to enable them to access treatment in rural areas where there is no direct or affordable access to treatment.

(Image: UGC)

Hospital director at Nuffield Health Chester, John Pickering, said: “There are an estimated 6.3 million people in sub-Saharan Africa with hernias that, if left untreated, can be both debilitating and ultimately life threatening.”

Marketing and business development lead at Nuffield Health Chester, Ailsa Rainey, said: “The team have done incredibly well treating the men, women and children of Gatundu on their journey and we are extremely proud of the work that they have done.

“We are thoroughly looking forward to seeing what John and the team does next.”