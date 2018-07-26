Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospital boss Tony Chambers publicly thanked neo-natal staff for their professionalism following the arrest of a health worker in connection with suspicious baby deaths at the unit.

Mr Chambers, chief executive at the Countess of Chester Hospital, told the hospital’s board of directors the team must be feeling ‘under scrutiny’.

His comments follow the arrest of an unnamed female healthcare professional on suspicion of murdering eight babies and the attempted murder of six new-borns on July 3. She was later bailed without charge pending further enquiries.

Mr Chambers also revealed the difficult timing of events that week as the nation celebrated the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

He told the meeting: “The same week as we, the NHS, was celebrating its 70th birthday the police announced that a local health worker had been arrested in connection to the ongoing investigation within our neonatal unit. I don’t intend to discuss any of that now.

“It is subject to an ongoing police inquiry but it is worth just acknowledging and thanking the ongoing support of the doctors and nurses, various others within those areas, who will be feeling under the spotlight, under scrutiny, and we send them all our best wishes and thanks for supporting safe, kind, effective obstetrics in neonatal services at what must be a really difficult time.”

But Mr Chambers, who worked as a nurse before entering management, continued: “It’s important we didn’t let the ongoing police inquiry in a sense get in the way of celebrating the NHS at 70 locally here at the Countess and we did that. Staff were encouraged where they had plans in place to mark, that they should do that.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“There were long-standing plans for staff and patients to enjoy cupcakes which were produced by the team in the catering department. Thank you for that. We had the NHS 7 Tea, which was cake and a cup of tea in Eaton Hall. There were cakes baked depicting each of the last seven decades starting with a picture of Aneurin Bevan.”

Earlier this week The Sun newspaper pictured the woman reported to have been arrested in connection with the neonatal deaths as she visited Hereford Police Station, wearing a hat and sunglasses, to sign in as part of her bail conditions.