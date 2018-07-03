Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The boss of the Countess of Chester Hospital previously told The Chronicle parents affected by the probe into the neonatal unit were being supported by the hospital and police.

Chief executive Tony Chambers was speaking before today’s news that a female healthcare worker had been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to eight babies and attempted murder in relation to six babies.

He said some of those who had lost loved ones had started to move on when the police investigation into increased mortality rates among higher risk babies was announced.

Talking about the support on offer, he explained: “As much as they want it. Because some are saying ‘we were grieving and we were getting beyond this’. It’s been really, really tough.”

The chief executive candidly acknowledged communications with parents could have been better in the early days but overall feels the situation has been managed ‘really well’.

It was in May 2017 that Cheshire Constabulary announced a probe at the neonatal unit in relation to a ‘greater number of baby deaths and collapses than normally expected during the period of June 2015 and June 2016’.

This followed an independent review by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and The Royal College of Nursing which found ‘significant gaps in both medical and nursing rotas’.

The review found staffing levels were sufficient for a level 1 Special Care Baby Unit but not for a level 2 Local Neonatal Unit – the former status of the Countess unit – providing longer term high dependency and some intensive care.

The unit has been downgraded to a level 1 unit while the investigation continues.

Mr Chambers has also recognised the long-running situation has been ‘challenging’ for staff.

He said: “This has been a difficult time. The status of the unit has changed and that’s challenging for the staff, to feel they are under a microscope is challenging.”

Writing on his blog, he added: “I know a lot of them live locally, this is their hospital as well as their place of work and they care deeply about the Countess.

“We need to show compassion for one another as a tight-knit community. I believe that is our greatest strength and support is always there for anyone who needs it.”