A horse sanctuary held its first annual charity horse show.

The event was organised by the Cheshire Horse Sanctuary (CHS) at Hoole Bank in Chester’s countryside to promote the sanctuary and fundraise to support the horses there.

The sanctuary said: “There was a very good turn out of people bringing their horses who live in the surrounding areas who would not normally attend horse shows which was nice to see.

“The CHS rely heavily on their volunteers’ support and without theirs and everyone who attended the show would not have been a success.”

There was some ‘very good’ competition on the day but the winner of the CHS Champion of Champions Shield 2018 went to 10 year old Olivia Lawrence on her pony Cwmmawr Kain.

Olivia was presented with her shield by judges Elaine Wombwell and Trudy Lyons of the Dales Vets practice on the Wirral.

At the sanctuary, run by Tracy and Graham Brewer, manager Tracy said: “Graham and I would like to thank our sponsor on the day Lorraine Buckley, all of the volunteers for helping make the day a success and to the Cheshire horse community for attending our show. We look forward to holding the show once a year.”