A homeless man died at just 30 years of age on Christmas Day after collapsing in a Chester city centre hostel.

John Smith, originally from Glasgow, who was known by some as ‘Jock’, had been visiting friends at Crispin House in Nicholas Street when he was found collapsed in the living room by one of the residents.

He was taken by ambulance to the Countess of Chester Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Cllr Rob Bisset, chief executive of the Chester Aid to the Homeless (CATH) which runs Crispin House, knew John well as he had once lived in a CATH facility and still used the charity’s services.

He said: “It’s a crying shame. It’s a difficult situation we are facing on the streets at the moment. John was a likeable member of the homeless community and it’s sad he’s lost his life at such a young age.”

Mr Bisset understood John arrived in Chester about three years ago. He was father of ‘a couple’ of children who lived locally but did not have a current partner.

Unfortunately, he had ‘watched him fade’ from someone who had looked quite strong and healthy when he first met him.

A Cheshire police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to The Countess of Chester Hospital at 8.05pm on 25 December following reports of a sudden death. A 30-year-old man had collapsed at an address in Nicholas Street in Chester and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”