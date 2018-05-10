Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester-based homeless charity has found a new home in the city centre.

ShareShop opened at a rent-free property in Northgate Street in early 2016 but it was always known the owners would eventually want the building back.

Now Share is moving into the former Carphone Warehouse mobile phone shop premises, also in Northgate Street, opposite The Forum Shopping Centre.

Chester ShareShop charity co-founder Adam Dandy said: “We are delighted to tell you that we have found a new home for our fundraising.

"The current ShareShop opposite Storyhouse which currently combines fundraising and direct delivery of aid to the homeless will continue to offer food and warm clothing to people who are homeless for the next few weeks which will then be replaced by our outreach services delivering aid and help to people directly on the streets.

“Our fundraising arm will move to our new shop opposite the entrance to the Forum and market at number 50 Northgate Street.

“Our new ShareShop will sell high quality donated goods and serve delicious tasting coffee and cakes to the public.”

Adam added: “This will allow us to fund the purchase of a new house for people who are homeless in the city faster than before and increase the amount of outreach we carry out, delivering food and advice to people directly on the streets, with our number one aim being to help them get off the streets altogether.”

The charity will soon be opening a second ShareShop in Mold, North Wales, which will focus solely on supporting refugees.

■ ShareShop is seeking volunteers who can offer at least half a day per week to work in the shop making ‘delicious’ coffees for sale to the public, preparing clothes for sale and creating ‘beautiful’ window displays.

The outreach team is also looking for volunteers to go out for an hour in the evening to feed and engage with homeless people. The idea is to help get rough sleepers off the street by working with local agencies to find them a bed, food, addiction services and even employment.