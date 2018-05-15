Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular service for people interested in local and family history is now open at Chester’s Grosvenor Museum offering a warm welcome to new and regular visitors.

History and Heritage can be found in their new location The History Hub @ the Grosvenor Museum after moving from St Michael's Church, Bridge Street Row East, where a new visitor attraction is due to open.

The History Hub houses material for studying local and family history. Collections include photographs, maps, and a local history library covering the Chester area as well as national and local family history resources. With the help of local volunteers the service helps people locally and internationally to research their family history and the history of Chester.

The service will continue to produce and present exhibitions on a wide range of history topics, as well as looking after a fascinating image bank of historic photographs in partnership with Cheshire Archives and Local Studies.

Chester History and Heritage Facebook page is followed by nearly 4,000 history lovers and their online image bank boasts more than 21,000 unique historic images of Cheshire.

Councillor Louise Gittins , cabinet member, communities and wellbeing, said: “The new location for Chester History and Heritage will give the team the opportunity to extend their reach and develop new activities and new ways to explore the history of the area.

“In the next few weeks we will be asking existing and potential users of Chester History and Heritage to help with the development of the service to make sure all of the most valued resources are maintained and new ideas explored. Chester History and Heritage look forward to expanding their activities following this consultation.”

David Guyton, chairman of the Chester branch of the Family History Society of Cheshire, said: “If you would like help with researching your family history, do come along and meet our volunteers at the Grosvenor Museum on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are always pleased to offer their advice and assistance.”

The team are currently working closely with Chester Civic Trust to help deliver the Heritage Festival in June, and are also co-ordinating with volunteers the many historic buildings and activities for the annual Heritage Open Days in September.