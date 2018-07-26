Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beloved Chester historian Len Morgan was honoured by a special visit from the local history group he's been part of for decades.

Saltney and Saltney Ferry History Group visited the 85-year-old at Aaron Court Care Home in Ellesmere Port where he now lives, for a special celebration of his career and trip down memory lane for Mr Morgan, who was granted the Honorary Freeman of the Borough two years ago.

They brought a collection of his work, pulled together from their archives, as well as books he co-authored including Chester Through Time - a fascinating photographic record of the city during the 20th century.

Mr Morgan, who has been a member of the history group for more than 30 years was still able to recall a lot of his work and the history of Chester and Ellesmere Port, including one of his photos of a child sat on a frozen River Dee in Chester in 1962-63.

The former Handbridge resident has spent most of his life establishing and curating a vast collection of thousands of photographs of Chester through the years.

He has presented numerous slideshows, walks, tours and written newspaper columns – extolling his passion for the city’s historical heritage, and is well known for his love and enthusiasm of his hometown.

During his celebration this week, Mr Morgan presented a book to the group’s chairman Neville Shallcross, which he received in 1970, so it could be returned to the author for safe keeping.

Lindsey Bevan, home manager at Aaron Court Care Home, said: “Len has been with us since February this year and has already had a huge impact on all our other residents and staff.

“He is one of the loveliest gentlemen you will ever meet and a bit of a local celebrity due to his extraordinary work on the history of Chester.

“His vast collection of photographs, books, newspaper articles and more is hugely impressive and we wanted to take the opportunity to invite his former history group to the home.

“Len’s son Paul helped us arrange the visit and as soon as they arrived his passion for the city shone through and he was telling stories from the past like he was still giving tours.”