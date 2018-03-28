Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queen’s Park High School in Handbridge hosted the All Voices concert in collaboration with their partner primary schools.

The showcase was held in the main hall and featured songs from around the world, performed by children from Year 2 to Year 5 across seven primary schools including Belgrave, Chester Blue Coat, Dodleston C of E, Eccleston C of E, Hoole C of E, Overleigh St Mary’s and The Arches Community Primary Schools and supported by the Year 7 choir at Queen’s Park High School.

The aim was to unite children through the power of song and give them the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience in a professional setting.

Clare Scanlon, assistant headteacher and primary liaison at Queen’s Park, said: “The concert was an amazing showcase of talent, celebrating children’s successes and achievements.

“It has been wonderful to see how music can build links across different age groups and schools.

“Thank you for all the enthusiasm and support from the schools, staff, children and their families which has made the evening such a success.”