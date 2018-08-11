Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gold and bronze medal wins at British Junior Rowing championships have been celebrated by rowers from a Chester high school.

It was an exciting end of term for Queen’s Park High School pupils who took part in the British Rowing Junior Championships held in Nottingham.

Facing some of the best competition in the country, the Year 9 rowers proved their skills, technique, as well as speed in the J14 omnium event, with gold medals being awarded to the boys double of Iestyn Burke and Dylan Howard after competing against 44 other doubles and a bronze medal for James Cox in the single event over coming a tough field of 72 competitors.

Other significant placing’s were Josh Williamson and Tyler Gordon who came an impressive sixth place in their double, Joe Bamber in 11th and Josh Halewood in 16th place in their singles.

The boys quad of Iestyn Burke, James Cox, Tyler Gordon, Dylan Howard and cox kiera Burke later raced for a place in the B final, coming 11th place overall.

The WJ14 girls raced in doubles in the omnium event and Kiara Parleviet and Erin Kendall-Smith came a respectable 12th, Gracie Twigg and Beth Henderson Palmer came 20th out of a field of 62 competitors. Later the girls teamed up with cox Kiera Burke to race in the WJ14 quads where they were delighted to win their minor final.

The Year 10 quad of Dan Williams, Ben Baker, Charlie Doyle, James Cox and Iestyn Burke came 18th overall after some tough racing against some of the best J15 quads in the country.

The following day saw the Year 11 girls double Kiera Burke and Zara Gautier-Price compete for a place in the WJ16 double AB final.

After a successful time trial they then had to race to finish in the first three to get into the coveted A final.

In one of the most exciting races of the day they overtook their main competition and qualified for the A final, finishing in an impressive fifth place overall.

QPHS chairman Richard Cox said: “These are the best results that Queen’s Park High School Rowing Club has achieved at a national rowing competition for many years.

“The dedication of all our volunteer coaches who coach our students week in week out, along with the overwhelming commitment and drive from the athletes and the unwavering support from their parents has made this such a fantastic end to the season.”