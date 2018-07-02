Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester-based healthcare company Jane Lewis supported the Alzheimer’s Society by taking part in Cupcake Day.

Staff were invited to bake or buy their choice of cupcakes, culminating in an irresistible display of delicious bakes, from homemade triple chocolate muffins to low-calorie Weight Watchers recipes.

Cakes were bought and enjoyed throughout the day, alongside fun games, a raffle and a celebrity cupcake quiz.

In total, more than £230 was raised for the charity which will help to fight against dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Society works towards beating dementia and helping all of those living with the condition to live a better life.

From the point of diagnosis onwards, the charity reach out and provide support to everyone who needs it, from online information to local community awareness.

Jane Lewis marketing manager Paula Bellis said: “My dad has had dementia since he was about 65, so I have seen the huge impact the condition has on families; and also, how much of a lifeline charities like Alzheimer’s Society provide.”

As well as supplying healthcare staff to specialist care homes, Jane Lewis also provide home-care and live-in care to people living with dementia.