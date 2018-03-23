Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a health store in Chester is 'over the moon' to have won a prestigious national award.

Niki Davies opened Chester Health Store on Bridge Street Row in September 2014 having had 25 years of experience in the world of health, nutrition and supplements, and since then her business has gone from strength to strength.

Now she's privileged to have been recognised in the Better Retailing Magazine Awards, winning the prestigious accolade Best Health Store.

The awards, run in conjunction with the Health Food Institute, are judged on visits by secret shoppers who rate the business on first impressions, store layout, personal attention, check out and overall impression.

Niki says she received almost perfect marks in the customer service category, with one secret shopper praising the 'friendliness and knowledge of the owner'.

She said she was still in shock at her win, telling The Chester Blog she thought it was 'a wind up' at first.

"I'm so excited as a little independent business in Chester to have won. My mum died last summer and things have been tough for me, so this is an incredibly well timed boost," she said.

And she told The Chronicle: "This award shows how important it is to have a shop on the high street. It's all about the customer experience and that is what I hope we excel in."

For more information visit www.chesterhealthstore.co.uk or search for the store on Facebook.