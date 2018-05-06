Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fourteen people took part in the Chester Half Marathon to raise money for regional charity Stick ‘n’ Step.

So far the charity’s runners have raised more than £3,500.

The team included Bananaman (aka Nathan Dransfield from Gresford), who was taking part in his first ever half marathon, and two friends from Cheshire Police, Tony Davidson and Mark Done, from Great Sankey, Warrington.

Also running were Julian Rees and Hayden Waite, whose nine-year-old daughter Heidi attends Stick ‘n’ Step conductive education sessions.

Runner Tony Davidson, who knows Heidi and her dad, said: “It was an honour to run for Stick ‘n’ Step and great to see all the supporters at the cheer station.”

Stick ‘n’ Step offers support services to children with cerebral palsy and their families.

The charity provides the children with totally free of charge conductive education sessions, allowing them to gain the skills they need to live independent lives.

More than 80 children, from across the region, attend these sessions weekly or twice weekly at the charity’s Wallasey and Runcorn centres.

To find out how to help fundraising or to access support from Stick ‘n’ Step, call the Wallasey centre on 0151 638 0888 or the Runcorn centre on 01928 573777.

For more information on the charity, please go to www.sticknstep.org .