The Grosvenor Shopping Centre in Chester has welcomed shoppers to its latest additions, American Candy and Card Factory.

Chester shoppers will now be able to enjoy an array of cards for every occasion and gifts and balloons for all budgets from Card Factory which opened its doors on Friday (June 22) while indulging in goodies such as Wonka products, Pop Tarts and favourites from The Hershey Company from American Candy, which opened on June 20.

With St Michael’s Square becoming the new home of Card Factory and American Candy, the opening of the two latest stores has created multiple jobs for Chester and its surrounding areas.

Centre manager at Grosvenor Shopping Centre Julie Webb said: “We are delighted to welcome two new stores to Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

“We look forward to seeing Card Factory grow and can’t wait to see shoppers enjoying the sweet treats that American Candy have to offer.”

A Card Factory representative added: “With over 900 stores in both the UK and Ireland, we are looking forward to opening our latest store in Chester and sharing exclusive ranges”.

Manager at American Candy Mohammad Asad added: “We are greatly excited to share the American Candy experience with the city of Chester and look forward to surprising shoppers of all ages with our confectionary.”

For more information on upcoming activity visit http://www.thegrosvenorcentre.co.uk