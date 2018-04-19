Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ladies lunch at The Chester Grosvenor Hotel raised more than £7,500 in aid of a children’s hospice.

Over 160 guests turned out for the Carelink of North Wales-sponsored event in aid of Hope House – which specialises in respite and end-of-life care for children with life-limiting conditions – on International Women’s Day (March 8).

Attendees were treated to a gourmet lunch prepared by Michelin-starred executive chef Simon Radley, while North West songstress Samantha Murphy performed a set-list of songs from the most iconic female artists of the century.

After the lunch guests browsed showcases presented by Hoity Toity shoe boutique, Mococo Jewellery, Tilly Scrumptious cakes, Baravelli Chocolatier, Lorraine Finney Photography and Si Belle of Tarporley, who were also the reception drinks sponsors.They also got the opportunity to receive a rare ‘behind the scenes’ glimpse of the historic hotel as part of an exclusive tour.

Area fundraiser Hannah Penney said: “We were blown away by the success of the Ladies Lunch at The Chester Grosvenor, which was very aptly held on International Women’s Day. Everyone involved had a wonderful time whilst raising a fantastic sum for Hope House.”

For more information about Hope House and the work they do, visit www.hopehouse.org.uk .