The Chester Grosvenor hosted a ladies lunch for more than 160 guests in support of local children’s hospice, Hope House, raising over £7,500.

Sponsored by Carelink of North Wales, the event was organised to raise funds for Hope House, who specialise in respite and end-of-life care for children with life-limiting conditions.

Guests were treated to a gourmet lunch prepared by Michelin-starred executive chef, Simon Radley, while North West songstress Samantha Murphy performed songs from the most iconic female artists of the century.

Following lunch, guests browsed showcases presented by Hoity Toity shoe boutique, Mococo Jewellery, Tilly Scrumptious cakes, Baravelli Chocolatier, Lorraine Finney Photography and Si Belle of Tarporley, who were also the reception drinks sponsors.

Attendees also got the opportunity to receive a rare ‘behind the scenes’ glimpse of the historic hotel as part of an exclusive tour.

Area fundraiser Hannah Penney said: “We were blown away by the success of the Ladies Lunch at The Chester Grosvenor, which was very aptly held on International Women’s Day.

“Everyone involved had a wonderful time whilst raising a fantastic sum for Hope House.”

For more information about Hope House and the work they do, visit: https:// www.hopehouse.org.uk/home.html.