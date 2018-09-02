Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaigner urges sports teams to ‘reclaim’ Chester playing fields being temporarily re-opened before bulldozers move in to create a new housing estate.

Andy Scargill, former chairman of the Friends of North Chester Greenbelt group, fought the housing plan at Clifton Drive playing fields because of its floodplain location as well as the loss of pitches.

The fields – comprising four football pitches and a rugby pitch – were used for years by University students as well as teams such as Greyhound Inn FC and Chester Gladiators rugby league squad .

But the teams were forced to find a new home after the University of Chester , which leases the site, gave them notice to quit when owners Bark Street Investments sought planning permission for up to 142 homes which was finally secured at the third attempt.

Inspector Phillip Ware accepted the applicant’s package of mitigation measures including interim use of the site as community playing fields pending redevelopment.

Mr Scargill said: “This is a golden opportunity to claim back these once great playing fields.”

He went on to say: “The tactic of first withdrawing and then offering back the playing fields for temporary community use shows the lengths some people will go to, to get planning permission.

“They don’t care about the community. This was always about a group of Jersey-based speculators making a profit on a piece of land they had picked up cheaply,” he added.

The University of Chester will make 11% of the proceeds from the sale of every house in the 142-homes scheme although Mr Scargill wonders who would buy such properties given the location is on a Category 3 flood plain.

It has been suggested the University is complicit in all this but they say it will use the proceeds to provide replacement sports facilities as a condition of the consent granted to Bark Street Investments.

Mr Scargill, who has campaigned against ‘inappropriate development’ over many years, added: “I think it’s important, particularly bearing in mind Sport England in their objection to this application identified Chester as not having enough playing fields, that the community begins to use Clifton Drive playing fields again.”

He continued: “I’m sure this will be encouraged by the university chancellor Gyles Brandreth given his previous role as chairman of the National Playing Fields Association.”

A University of Chester spokesperson said the fields would be available once the playing surfaces were made usable once again.

The fee from Saturday, September 1, is £50 per hour. An 80-minute or 90-minute match or training session will be charged at £60. Rates are subject to a 20% discount for a block booking of ten weeks.

For more information and to book a pitch, contact Simon Little at the university: simon.little@chester.ac.uk.