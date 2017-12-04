Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A girl Guide from Great Boughton has been chosen to represent the area at the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia in 2019.

This amazing opportunity only arises every four years and is a unique educational event, bringing cultures together to develop leadership and life skills.

Eleanor Colston, who has been part of the Girl Guiding community since the age of five, has to raise £3,000 to cover all her costs for the experience.

Great Boughton Parish Council has contributed £300 towards Eleanor’s fundraising.

Chair of the Parish Council Cllr Keith Scargill said: “As a local parish council, we are proud of the achievements of young people like Eleanor and are pleased to support her efforts. Eleanor has also promised to come and tell the council about her trip and we are looking forward to seeing lots of photos.”

For more details of Eleanor’s trip and how you can contribute, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eleanor-colston .