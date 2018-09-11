The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

American fast food favourite Taco Bell is recruiting staff to work in its new Chester restaurant.

Although it is unclear whereabouts in the city that the new eatery will be opening, recruitment website Indeed are advertising for a 'dynamic' Shift Leader 'to join a Taco Bell restaurant opening in Chester'.

The role is described as 'an exciting step into our management team' and 'doesn't mean just another job in the fast food industry'.

"At Taco Bell we put our people first," the advertisement reads. "Taco Bell is run by people who know and love the restaurant business and are passionate about delivering a great customer experience.

Taco Bell, which specialises in Mexican inspired food including tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos has less than 25 branches in the UK, as opposed to around 7,000 in the USA where it is one of the country's most popular fast food outlets.

As part of the YUM! brand which includes Pizza Hut and KFC, Taco Bell have plans to expand globally, and say on their website they have plans to open more than 8 restaurants in the UK in 2018 alone.

Only weeks ago the chain announced it was opening a restaurant in the empty Poundworld unit in Newcastle, so the discount store's currently vacant premises on Chester's Foregate Street could be a potential site.

The Chronicle have submitted a query to Taco Bell but have so far not received a response.

The eatery will be would be the first branch of Taco Bell in Cheshire.

For the latest news and breaking news visit www.chesterchronicle.co.uk/news/chester-cheshire-news .

Follow us on Twitter @Chesterchron or find us on Facebook