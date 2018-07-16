Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 65 new jobs are in prospect as work begins on a new multi-million pound luxury care home.

The purpose built home, going up on the Hartwell garage site on Chester Road, Huntington, will provide quality care for older people in the city according to developer Essex based Care UK and its principal contractor Metnor Construction in Newcastle upon Tyne.

When complete the accommodation will provide full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for up to 58 older people with the development creating ‘over 65 full-time jobs’.

The two-storey home is expected to welcome its first residents in summer 2019 and will include facilities such as a cinema, café and hairdressing salon.

Secure and wheelchair-friendly landscaped outdoor space will include sensory gardens, water features and seating to give residents the opportunity to spend quality time outdoors.

Tim Parker, construction project manager for Care UK, said: “We are delighted to have started work on the new care home in Chester and are looking forward to improving the provision of residential care in the town.

“At Care UK, we take great pride in the build quality, layout and design of each individual home, as these factors can greatly impact the everyday experiences of those living in a care environment.

“Our new care home will live up to these standards and will provide a quality home for older people in Chester and beyond.”

Paul Crame, site manager at Metnor Construction, added: “We are proud to be playing a part in the progress of the much-needed, high-quality new care home for the Chester community. The build has got off to great start and we are on schedule to complete the scheme in July 2019.”

Designed to enable residents ‘to live active and fulfilled lives’ while also promoting independence, the new care home will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities according to Care UK.

The layout of the building will see a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help the creation of close-knit communities.

Further information can be had from www.careuk.com.

Care UK believes it is one of the UK’s leading independent providers of health and social care services with one in four people living in the UK supported by one of its services.

The company manages 110 care homes with over 7,000 places and runs 13 day care centres including one that is open 24/7.

It provides over 50 NHS primary care services including GP and walk-in services and runs 19 NHS out of hours services, providing health advice and support for over 10m people

Care UK says it also operates nine hospitals that specialise in elective, planned surgery while its 13 NHS 111 services, handle, on average, 185,000 calls a month covering a population of over 8m

In the past year its treatment centres and clinical assessment services have handled over 70,000 procedures for NHS patients.