A Chester thirty-something who hates running tackled what is claimed to the biggest and best obstacle racing weekend in the world in her mission to fundraise for an animal shelter.

Tracey Hunt, 37, completed the Rat Race Dirty Weekend to help the National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT).

The trust is a rescue and re-homing charity providing refuge and care to unwanted and abandoned pets across the UK. It cares for and rehomes up to 1,800 animals a year, looking after those which find themselves homeless through no fault of their own.

This sees them brought back to good health, trained and finally found a loving forever home. They include everything from cats and dogs to goats and alpacas.

After months of training, battling illness and injury, Tracey, who says ‘those of you who know me know that I hate running so this will push me to the limits’, completed the gruelling 40 mile challenge in 12 hours.

She said: “I took on the ‘dirty double’ challenge, the original course is 20 miles so I did this twice. It totalled 40 miles and 400 obstacles. It was really, really hard.

“I paced my run so I could have the chance to eat in between laps but this didn’t go to plan.

“I completed the second lap in just under 12 hours fuelled by water, gels and vegan snacks they had on course. It was so cold during the second lap as it started raining and I didn’t have time to stop to put dry clothes on.

“Approaching the finish line was an incredible relief.”

Tracey added: “I found out about NAWT when I was looking for an animal charity to fundraise for. I have two rescue cats and I’m currently fostering two more.

“I love the work they do to help homeless and abandoned pets and I wanted to help, even in just a small way.”

Alex Spurgeon at the trust said: “We’re all so proud and grateful. Tracey took on such a tough challenge, we all take our hats off to her. It’s a staggering amount of time and effort to invest into a cause, and we’re delighted she chose NAWT.”

To donate to Tracey visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tracey-liz-hunt-noakes. So far her efforts were approaching £400 at the time of writing.