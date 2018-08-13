Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a little known fact the Freemasons have a lodge based at the University of Chester which has just recognised an outstanding student with an award.

The international Masonic movement is often shrouded in mystery but is now opening itself up in a drive ‘to dispel a lot of myths and misconceptions’.

In keeping with this spirit, a press release has been issued about a prize awarded to University of Chester student Connor Elliman showing the kind of work carried out by the charitable organisation.

Connor has been recognised for his outstanding contribution and commitment to Performing Arts over his three years of study at the university.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

The award was on behalf of the University Lodge of Chester No.4477 and the Association of Medical, University & Legal Lodges (AMULL).

Connor was delighted to received his award for academic and artistic excellence at level 6 and equally happy to learn the award is complemented with a cheque to support his progression and help him through his Masters year.

The award was presented by Professor Andrew Thomas Worshipful Master of ULoC 2018 at the University’s Valedictory Prize-Giving held in June.

Professor Thomas said: “It was a fabulous evening and Connor is a worthy recipient of the award. During his time at the university he has shown complete dedication to do well and it’s great to see this is paying off”.

Stephen Blank, Provincial Grand Master for the Province of Cheshire, said “The AMULL’s Student Prize-Giving programme is a great example of Freemasonry working hard for the wider community, in this case in higher education. I would like to congratulate Connor for his achievements to date and wish him well with his future studies.”

AMULL president David Williamson, said: “We congratulate Connor on his outstanding achievements and are thrilled that the University Lodge of Chester has awarded him this prize in recognition of this.”

Supported by the AMULL, this activity is part of a five year commitment to support Excellence in achievement by outstanding individuals.

The University Lodge of Chester is said to represent ‘a leading example of Masonic community outreach’ attracting young talent into the 300-year-old charitable organisation.