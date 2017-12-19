Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A free public Wi-Fi network is to be provided in Chester city centre from spring 2018.

Deva Hotspot ran a previous free service in an initiative supported by Chester Renaissance but the company was dissolved in October 2017.

Now Cheshire West and Chester Council is to fund a replacement facility in a joint venture with the CH1ChesterBID company, which represents city centre businesses.

Councillor Brian Clarke , cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “Cheshire West and Chester Council and Chester’s business improvement district, CH1ChesterBID, are working in partnership and seeking a new Wi-Fi partner to bring free public Wi-Fi to the city of Chester.

"This will benefit residents, businesses and international visitors to the historic city. This project is currently in the early planning and procurement stages with the intention of rolling this out in spring 2018.

“There was previously a public Wi-Fi network in Chester that was installed a number of years ago by an independent provider, however that has since ceased to be operational. Working in partnership, Cheshire West and Chester Council and CH1ChesterBID will jointly fund the Wi-Fi, supporting businesses by promoting the city and increasing visitor and resident time spent in the city.

“The Wi-Fi will enhance the visitor experience and enable new smart technology in Chester for the delivery of services. Free Wi-Fi will cover the city centre of Chester and also key access routes between Chester railway station and the city centre.”

The minutes of Chester Growth Partnership, the successor organisation to Chester Renaissance, reveal planning permission will be required to install Wi-Fi within the city. The report says lessons will be learned from other cities and local authorties. It is also stated the system will collect unspecified data from users. Coverage is described as in the ‘bus station area and Lower Bridge Street and racecourse’.