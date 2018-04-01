Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City based design and digital agency Entyce Creative has chosen Hope House as charity partner for 2018.

The team at Entyce Creative celebrate their 10th birthday this year and to mark this special milestone they have pledged to raise money for the local children’s hospice.

Entyce have already held a brainstorming session to discuss a whole host of fundraising ideas and have earmarked Gung-Ho!, the biggest 5k in the world, as a definite event the team would like to be a part of.

But they also plan to challenge themselves further during their partnership year with Hope House, by taking part in a team bake-off.

When asked about the partnership, director Libby Entwisle said: “We are extremely excited to be working with and supporting Hope House in our 10th year in business. Hope House is such an amazing charity and we can’t wait to start fundraising for such a worthwhile cause.”

Fellow director Jane Entwistle added: “With so many exciting events planned throughout 2018, the whole Entyce team are raring to get stuck in and start making a difference to children across the local region that this wonderful charity provides invaluable support for.”

Nicola Sciarrillo, area fundraiser for Hope House, said: “Every week, three local families face unimaginable heartbreak when their child dies. Tragically Hope House Children’s Hospices can currently only afford to help one.

“With the support of organisations like Entyce Creative we can raise more money which will enable us to reach every child, mum, dad, sister and brother in our area.”

Hope House have been chosen as the local charity partner for Gung-Ho! at Chester Racecourse on Saturday, June 23 and have charity places available for those wanting to get involved, have some fun and raise much needed funds for local children and their families. To find out more please visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/events