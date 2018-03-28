Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is a Disney Store in Chester once again after a new pop-store opened its doors in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre today (Wednesday, March 28).

Disney fans that were left devastated when the city's long-standing Foregate Street store closed last September will be thrilled that the new 2,300sq-ft pop-up store has opened just in time for Easter.

To celebrate the opening, shoppers and youngsters will be able to take part in a Disney themed Easter egg hunt around the store from March 31- April 15, and continue the fun and creativity at home with an Easter egg sheet.

And the Grosvenor Shopping Centre will also be launching a competition on social media for the chance to win a DIsney bundle which includes Mickey Mouse Ears, a Mickey Mouse Notebook and a Mickey Mouse Soft Toy.

Graham Burridge, managing director of Disney Stores Europe, said: “We’re thrilled that we can finally open our doors to the people of Chester in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

"We strive to bring the magic of Disney to both children and adults, and can’t wait to see families visit the our new pop-up store over the Easter bank holiday.”

Julie Webb, Grosvenor Shopping Centre manager, added: “We are so looking forward to seeing shoppers enjoying the magic of Disney in Grosvenor Shopping Centre and wish them the very best of luck in their new home.”