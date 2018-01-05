Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Planning appeals at a busy green belt filling station on Chester’s outskirts were rejected.

They involved applications at the Red Ensign Service Station, Parkgate Road, Saughall by Zuber Issa (Euro Garages Ltd).

The filling station is at the A540 roundabout by the A494 close to a Starbucks and a Subway.

Mr Issa told planning officers he was seeking approval for a storage container and link to the filling station shop along with timber fencing and separately for a single storey extension to the side of the shop and alterations to the shop front.

Both plans were refused and Mr Issa appealed.

Inspector Alison Partington felt the main issues included the effect on the green belt.

The scheme would create an extension to the shop and an additional storage area. It was agreed, though, that due to previous extensions the plans would be disproportionate.

They would amount to only limited infilling but the inspector believed the changes would be harmful to the green belt and lead to a loss of openness.

There was no evidence before the appeal to show the expansion and improvement of facilities on the site were in any way essential to the future of the service station and she concluded the applications would be inappropriate.

The factors put forward in their favour did not clearly outweigh the harm the scheme would cause and there were no very special circumstances.

The inspector ruled that both appeals should be dismissed.