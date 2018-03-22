The video will start in 8 Cancel

The annual Chester FC sponsored walk took place at the weekend despite the wintery conditions.

More than 100 people braved the weather for the 3.1 mile walk from the Deva Stadium along the River Dee on Saturday (March 17) including many Chester FC Academy players, their parents and fans.

The walk was led by Chester FC legend Grenville Millington and Chester FC Academy head coach Calum McIntyre.

With some sponsor monies still to come in it is hoped that the walk has raised around £4,000 which will all go to support the club’s youth academy programme.