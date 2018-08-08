Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC striker Gary Talbot is regarded by Blues fans as a living legend.

Now aged 80, Gary, who lives with wife Christine at Eccleston, near Chester, has treated life like a football match – it’s been a game of two halves.

That’s because Gary, a prolific goal scorer who still holds the record for the fastest hat-trick in an FA cup tie, managed to combine two interesting careers.

Not only did he excel as a footballer but he was also an accomplished photographer who took pictures of some of the world’s biggest stars as well as royalty and world leaders.

Just a sprinkling of his subjects include Princess Diana at Eaton Hall, Hollywood actress Jayne Mansfield, film star James Mason, Jackie Kennedy, playwright Noel Coward, artist LS Lowry and Pele, regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time.

This Blackburn-born lad’s story began when he entered the world in December 1937.

After leaving school he followed in his press photographer father Wally’s footsteps by getting a job with a newspaper. But it was humble beginnings as the office boy at the Blackburn Times tying up bundles of papers with string.

Following National Service with the RAF he worked as a photographer for the Lancashire Evening Post often taking pictures of entertainers in Blackpool as well as playing in charity football matches alongside them.

After two years he got his big break, landing a job at the Daily Mail in Manchester where the charity games continued.

“One day I played against some celebrity team and Peter Hauser, who was the manager of Chester, was playing and I scored seven goals against him and we went back to the Imperial Hotel for the reception for the players. He said ‘Why don’t you come down to Chester and have a trial?’



“So I went down to Chester but he’d forgotten I was coming and they were having a match against Tranmere Rovers. He said if anybody gets injured – there were no subs in those days – he says, you can go on. I kept wishing all the way through the match for people to get clobbered, which was wrong, but I just wanted to get on the pitch.

“Any way, Elfed Morris , who was a great player for Chester, came off injured and I went on.

“There was only 10 minutes to go and I managed to score two goals so he was ‘Great, will you play for the reserve team?’ I played for the reserve team and scored goals. I was very lucky.

“I was one of those who I didn’t know how I did it sometimes. It was just natural. I scored plenty of goals. My first game I got one, my second game I got two,” said Gary, who began his football career in the early 1960s at the relatively late age of 24.

But he faced a dilemma. Still working for the Daily Mail he was covering news but also sport including big teams like Manchester United, Manchester City and Everton. Now a player himself, he couldn’t do both.

“They let me off a few Saturdays but it got to the point where I had to make a decision, whether I played football or I stayed with the Daily Mail.”

And Gary accepts he hadn’t been training properly doing 70,000 miles a year with his press job.

“I asked my father. He said you’re young. He just said go and have a few years of playing. Just enjoy it,” said Gary, whose brother Howard was also a good footballer (and a press photographer) and accidentally broke the goalkeeper’s jaw when he had a trial at Chester.

Among the highlights was a third round FA cup tie against Manchester United when Chester were winning 1-0 at half time.

“We got beaten 2-1 – George Best scored the winner, an off-side goal.”

The 1964–65 season was one for the history books. Chester scored 141 goals in division four, FA Cup and Football League Cup, with Talbot and fellow forwards Jimmy Humes, Mickey Metcalf, Elfed Morris and Hugh Ryden all netting at least 20 goals. The line-up became known as the ‘Famous Five’.

Talbot bagged 35 of them, including a hat-trick in two minutes and 57 seconds in the closing stages of an FA Cup 5-0 derby win over Crewe.



Times were different then. The money wasn’t great and the set-up was less than sophisticated with no real tactics at work. The pre-match meal was steak and chips with a bottle of whisky on the dressing room table which was downed before the players had even kicked off.

“I used to come in at half time and there would be a cigarette waiting for me,” recalled Gary, who loved the camaraderie and remained loyal to Chester despite approaches from division one sides like Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Fulham. Gary says he wouldn’t sign for anybody else because he was ‘very happy’ where he was. “You can’t buy happiness,” he said.

Gary did enjoy a brief stint with rivals Crewe Alexandra in the summer of 1967 but returned to Chester in time for the 1968-69 season before retirement from the professional game.

While playing he also operated a freelance agency in Chester which he ran in between training and matches. Gary was the go-to man for the national papers in this area whenever a big story broke.

After he stopped playing Gary worked as the official club photographer for Everton – the team he supports along with Chester – helping to put the match day programme together and travelling with the squad.

Later he specialised in portrait photography which took him around the world.

“I did seven world leaders - Malaysia, Sierra Leone, Barbados prime ministers and then Jackie Stewart I worked for,” explained Gary, who said the former racing driver hosted celebrity clay pigeon shooting events with big name guests including Sean Connery and Barry Gibb from the Bee Gees.

But Gary, married to Chris and with a grown-up son and daughter, said work took its toll on family life at times.

“One year I travelled 262 days out of the year. I came back here once, I’d been to Africa, I had a studio out there and my son came up to me and tapped me on the shoulder and said ‘Have you got time to talk to me, daddy?’. Then I started to stay here.”

Talking about the famous people he has photographed over the years, he tells a story about an incident involving the beautiful and buxom Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield when she switched on the illuminations from Blackpool Tower.

“I was the designated photographer to photograph her and there was only me and her on this stand at the top of the tower.

“I was doing this and her strap broke on her dress and she turned around and said to me ‘Have you got a safety pin?’ I said ‘I’m very sorry, Miss Mansfield, I haven’t’. Somebody handed me one down so I had to pick the strap up and fasten her together.”

A true gentleman, Gary averted his gaze while concentrating on fixing the strap.

His iconic black and white picture of Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley was snapped as the pair were driven away from the court in Chester having been jailed for life.

“That was when they had been sentenced, “ said Gary. “I actually went into the court and it was so terrible, I came out. The little boy (in a recording) was shouting out ‘Stop it! You’re hurting me’.”

Gary, who took pictures for the Daily Mail, wired them across the globe.

Today the Blues legend still gets stopped in the street in Chester by people in the know about what a footballing wizard he was on the pitch.

He is proud of his achievements but never boastful. Gary puts much of his success down to the support of his wife Chris, a former Miss Wales, who has helped raised thousands for young people through The Lady Taverners charity, part of The Lords Taverners’ cricket charity.

And the couple are proud of their family. Their Melbourne-based daughter and knitwear designer Annabel, who has 10-year-old daughter Matilda, and their Dubai-based son Damian, an architect, who has six-year-old daughter Maisie. Gary sums up his life in typically understated terms: “I’ve been very lucky”.