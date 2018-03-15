Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kelsall Primary School and St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Catholic Primary School emerged victorious in the 2018 National League Trust Under 11s Cup.

Chester FC is one of 40 clubs from across the National League’s three divisions to have entered the national schools competition with the grand final being contested at Wembley at the promotion play-off on Sunday, May 13.

Chester FC Community Trust hosted two competitions for boys and girls at Goals Soccer Centre with 16 teams from schools in Chester and Ellesmere Port producing an exciting and competitive spectacle.

The standard of football on show during the group stages was exceptional with every game played in fantastic spirit before the top placed sides progressed to the latter stages.

The respective finals were hotly contested as St Werburgh’s overcame Saughall in the boys’ competition and the Hoole school narrowly missed out on a double victory as Kelsall defeated St Werburgh’s in the girls’ competition.

Both winners now progress to the North West finals and will represent Chester FC against schools representing clubs including Tranmere Rovers, Macclesfield Town and hosts Stockport County.

Scott Hoather, community coach for Chester FC Community Trust, said: “Our congratulations to the winning schools; however the standard of football during the tournament and attitudes of all players who took part means every school deserves a huge pat on the back.

“Kelsall and St Werburgh’s were deserving winners and we’re looking forward to supporting both schools as they represent Chester FC in the next stage of the competition.

“We would like to thank the National League Trust, Goals Soccer Centre and all of the schools who attended for supporting the tournament and making the event such a success.”