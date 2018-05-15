Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s more a case of like grandad like granddaughter at a Chester fast food outlet.

The McDonald’s restaurant on Chester Retail Park is currently employing staff from two generations of the same family with 68-year-old Mike Robinson working alongside his granddaughter, 17-year-old Gemma Ashley.

Mike works in deliveries at the restaurant, accepting the delivery of stock and maintaining the order and cleanliness of the store rooms. Meanwhile Gemma works as a service crew member.

He said: “I really enjoy working with Gemma, it’s not every job where I could work alongside my granddaughter.

“I enjoyed showing Gemma the ropes when she first started and I’m always on hand to help her if she needs it.”

Gemma chipped in with: “I took the job at McDonald’s after my granddad recommended it to me and I’ve never looked back.

“All the staff at the restaurant are like a big family so having an actual member of my family there as well is an added bonus.”

Franchisee Jeanette Roe, who owns and operates four McDonald’s restaurants in Chester, said: “I’m thrilled that we have two members of the same family working with us.

“Its always wonderful when people come to us looking for employment having heard about the job from a close friend or family member.”

McDonald’s argues it benefits from employing people at different stages in their working lives from young people looking for their first taste of work through to parents and later life workers looking to get back into the work place.

It also offers opportunities for all its employees to gain formal qualifications that might have previously felt out of reach.

Nine-out-of-10 restaurant managers started as hourly paid crew members and the company offers every crew member the chance to undertake an apprenticeship with more than 17,500 completing one over the last five years.

Among other qualifications employees at the company have also completed foundation degree courses.