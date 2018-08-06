Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester fans have paid tribute to Chuckle Brother Barry Elliott after it was announced yesterday the comedian had passed away aged 73.

It was only two years ago that almost 1000 students turned out at Rosies nightclub to see the Chuckle Brothers entertain the crowds with the lovable humour that made the duo so popular.

Rotherham brothers Barry and Paul, best known for the '90s children's TV show Chucklevision, stayed at Chester's Abode Hotel during their visit to Chester in January 2016, and later tweeted it had been an 'excellent night'.

As news of Barry's death from terminal cancer became public yesterday (Sunday, August 6) Chester fans who met him took to Twitter to pay tribute.

The University of Chester's Dance Team tweeted: "Devastated to hear the news about Barry Chuckle, every Chester student meets the Chuckle Brothers at some point. He will be dearly missed."

And Tamsin Rebecca said: "Heartbreaking to hear that Barry Chuckle has passed away. Met him a few times during my Chester years and he was so lovely. A true comedy legend. Rest in Peace."

A spokesperson for Getonit Events, who oversaw the duo's visit to Chester, said at the time: "We had crowds of around 1000 last night, which is a great amount for January. The boys were great and stayed until the very end."