Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family are asking for the public’s help in tracing their loved one who has been missing for almost a month.

Father-of-two Kevin Gilmartin, 41, was last seen on Tuesday, August 7, out and about in Saltney where he has a flat.

Possible sightings in Blacon proved to be of someone with a similar appearance.

Kevin, who is known by the nickname of ‘Spud’, is about 6ft tall with black, greying, closely cropped hair, a goatee beard and is of slim build.

He is from Saltney but has family and friends in Rhyl and Crewe .

His family are concerned as his disappearance is highly unusual. His mobile phone and bank account have not been used. He posted his keys back through the letter box to the flat where he had been living.

Cousin Claire Johnson said there was nothing obvious that could have triggered his behaviour.

Kevin, a builder, was going through a divorce and has two young children but the relationship remained amicable. His ex-partner was worried about him and had been helping with the search.

Claire said: “He’s not done anything like this before. For him not to be at home and to post the keys through his letter box is really unusual.

“His friends are really worried and are quite down and depressed about it.”

Claire, who lives in Chester, said people had visited pubs where he had been known to socialise. Friends had also searched lakes in the area because Kevin is a keen fisherman so could have gone camping near water.

Cheshire Police have not put out an appeal at the moment but there is an incident number of IML149233.

Anyone with information concerning Kevin’s whereabouts or who thinks they may have spotted him can call police on 101, citing the incident number, or contact the family on 07717 495498.