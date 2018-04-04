Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester family has celebrated the remarkable achievement of having three children row for Cambridge in varsity races.

It all started in 2007 when former King’s School pupil Peter Walker began to study natural sciences at Gonville and Caius college at the University of Cambridge.

A keen and successful rower at King’s, he achieved his dream by rowing for the Cambridge reserve crew Goldie against Oxford’s Isis on boat race day in 2014.

His sister Emma, who also attended King’s, quickly followed in his footsteps in 2010 when she began to study medicine at the same college.

Not a rower at school, she was encouraged to take up the sport by her brother who by this point was overall men’s captain at the college.

“I learnt to row here when Peter was captain as they needed more girls,” said 26-year-old Emma, who is a junior doctor.

Emma became Caius’ women’s rowing captain in 2012-13 and in 2015 beat Oxford by three feet in the Lightweight Women‘s Boat Race which is held at Henley.

Now youngest sibling Victoria has sealed the family dynasty by also rowing in the university’s women’s lightweight crew.

The race was moved from Henley to Dorney Lake in Buckinghamshire due to weather conditions.

Victoria, who is in her third year studying medicine at Caius, learnt to row at King’s and was the college’s women’s captain last year.

She said: “I always knew it was something I could do, it was achievable I just had to put in the effort to do it.”

The university said that ‘remarkably’ Victoria was the third member of the Walker family to represent Caius college and Cambridge in a Varsity Boat Race.

Victoria herself said: “Balancing work and our training can be stressful at times and days are normally long and caffeine-fuelled but being part of the squad makes it all worthwhile.”

All the Walker family were there to cheer her on for what was no doubt a very proud moment as Cambridge emerged victorious.