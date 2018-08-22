Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The producers behind a hit BBC One show are hunting for Chester families to take part in the latest series.

Shop Well For Less? is returning for a fourth series and local people and families are needed to take part.

The show, hosted by Alex Jones and Steph McGovern, helps families to cut back on household spending while still retaining the lifestyle they want.

A spokesperson from the show said: “Whether we’re hooked by the exquisite whiff of a new handbag, the shiny lure of the latest gadget or the irresistible promises of beauty lotions and potions, one thing’s for sure - as a nation we simply love to buy.

“With a few simple tricks, we can all learn to buy better and spend less. When should you save your money? And just as crucially - when should you invest in spending a little bit more?”

Get in touch with the team today to apply or to find out more by emailing shopwell@rdftelevision.com