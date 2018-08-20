Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a family bereavement that led Chester based estate agents Changing Home to link with Claire House.

And the company was delighted to hand over a £1,500 cheque as part of their ongoing support to the Clatterbridge children’s hospice.

“Family changing events really put things into perspective,” said Changing Home director Jeremy Jordan.

“So we decided to support Claire House who do such a wonderful job.”

The estate agent is committed to making a donation to the hospice from all sales and lettings they undertake.

Jeremy added: “That way, our customers are helping us to help Claire House.

“We were just so impressed with the personality and professionalism of their team, assisting not only the children but their families too.

“It’s impossible not to be touched by the impact they have and the work they put in supporting people at the toughest of times.

“Claire House receive no local authority or government funding and as a charity rely entirely on the support of local fundraisers and businesses.

“So we hope our first donation will go some way towards helping them continue their incredible work.

“We started off with the idea of raising £3,000 – the amount it takes to run the operation for just one day.

“We’re now up and running and the intention is to keep on supporting this fantastic organisation.”