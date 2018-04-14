Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In celebration of the the Royal Wedding next month, luxury candle brand Owen Drew, based in Wirral, are releasing 12 limited edition 24 carat gold pieces for £750 each.

The candles are set in gold vessels, carefully hand-crafted by skilled artisans, and contain precious oils and perfumes costing in excess of £25,000 per kg.

Creative director and founder of the exclusive brand Drew Cockton, aged 31 from Handbridge, says he designed the fragrance for the candles after details of royal bride Meghan Markle’s floral arrangements and bouquet were made public.

“I wanted to design something completely luxurious, so used Bulgarian Rose oil and Indian Jasmine oil,” he said.

“They are amongst the most expensive essential oils in the world; for just 1kg over two million roses are used.

“We then added peony notes, since this is the bride’s favourite flower, complimented by geranium oil from the Nile Delta to enhance the green notes of the foliage. “Beech and birch notes are supported by cedarwood oil from the Americas.

“Finally, expensive musks round off the whole fragrance giving it a wonderfully floral finish.

“I have no doubt that these will be amongst the most decadent and luxurious candles in the world. We will, of course, be sending the happy couple one with our very best wishes.”

Owen Drew Luxury Candles was started less than 18 months ago, but the founder’s exquisite creations have already attracted the attention of the rich and famous (including hotel heiress Paris Hilton), and his designs have been featured in glossy publications including Vogue and Red magazines.