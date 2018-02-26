The video will start in 8 Cancel

Snow is beginning to fall across the UK as an icy cold snap sweeps in from Russia.

But the white stuff isn't expected to arrive in Chester until tomorrow (Tuesday, February 27). The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow between midnight tonight and 11.55pm tomorrow.

Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday, accompanied by extremely low temperatures which forecasters say could potentially cause travel delays for roads, rail and air travel.

Power cuts could also occur and other services, like mobile phones, may be affected they said.

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "Further snow showers are expected through Tuesday and these are likely to be heavy in places and probably aligned in bands.

"Where this happens, there is the potential for 5-10 cm of powdery snow accumulating, possibly very locally 15 cm, through the morning, before easing during the afternoon. Meanwhile some nearby locations may see only small accumulations of 1-3 cm."