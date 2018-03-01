The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chester has been issued with a yellow weather warning for snow for the rest of today (Thursday, March 1).

The Met Office is forecasting snow showers and freezing low temperatures in the area during the warning period from 10.15am and 11.55pm tonight.

According to the Chief Forecaster, there is the potential for a further 5-10cm and potentially 15 cm of snow in places where showers are most frequent, whereas some places nearby will receive only small amounts.





Yellow warnings for snow and ice have been issued for Chester between 12.05am tomorrow (Friday March 2) and midday on Saturday (March 3) with the Met Office speculating that roads could become blocked by deep snow.

Meanwhile, an amber warning for snow is currently in place for the majority of the North West.