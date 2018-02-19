Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Turkish restaurant in Chester will battle it out against the rest of the UK at this year's British Kebab Awards.

Online food delivery service Just Eat has compiled a list of Britain's best kebab restaurants and takeaways that span the length and breadth of the country - and Istanbul BBQ on Brook Street is up for best regional restaurant.

(Image: Google)

The eatery offers authentic Turkish cuisine from a large charcoal BBQ made by Turkish chefs who use fresh ingredients from trusted, local suppliers.

Restaurant Review: Istanbul BBQ

Takeaway Malpas BBQ has also received a nomination for best customer satisfaction in the awards, which will culminate in a ceremony at Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in London on March 12, where winners will be revealed.

More than 5,000 different businesses were put forward by members of the public and the list was whittled down to just 153.