Cheshire East’s suspended chief executive has resigned from the council with immediate effect.

Mike Suarez contacted The Chronicle today (Tuesday) by letter to confirm he had resigned on Monday.

The former chief exec did not give his reasons for resigning but thanked staff, residents, town, parish and other councillors for their well wishes.

“Setting aside my reasons, I just wanted to thank all those staff, residents, businesses, partners and town and parish and other councillors who have offered me their sincere support and well wishes over this period,” said Mr Suarez.

“I am very grateful to staff, residents and partners for their significant contributions over my time at Cheshire East. Without them, the council could not have come out of OFSTED intervention, delivered a new state of the art leisure centre at Crewe or secured a future HS2 Station, or successfully delivered such impressive community events such as the Tour of Britain.

“I was also very impressed with CEC staff and the recognised trade unions at Cheshire East and the way they were prepared to support the creation of new forms of service delivery, from limited companies to a leisure charity. These new arrangements helped to improve services and value for residents and ensured a strong, albeit different form of ‘going concern’, for the staff involved.”

The former chief exec also praised everyone involved for their efforts during the Bosley explosion.

Mr Suarez was suspended in April last year by the council’s investigation and disciplinary committee (IDC) which is investigating allegations into officer conduct.

Three top officers were suspended by the investigation. The council’s former head of legal services, Bill Norman, resigned in December last year and chief operating officer Peter Bates is still suspended.

The council stressed the suspensions are a neutral act taken in the interests of the council and the individuals.

Mr Suarez finished his letter by sending his best wishes to staff at Cheshire East Council.

“Despite circumstances, I still think Cheshire is a great place to live and work with a great community here.

“I wish the staff at Cheshire East and its partners all the best for the future,” he said.

The Chronicle has contacted Cheshire East for a statement but has not received one yet.

Labour group leader Sam Corcoran told the Chronicle: “It’s awful I have to find out from the Chronicle rather than from official sources."

He added: “The resignation of the chief executive is good news for staff at Cheshire East Council in that it gives an opportunity to appoint a new permanent chief executive after a period of 15 months of uncertainty with a suspended CE.

“However, there will be huge frustration that, yet again, a senior officer leaves just before a long and expensive investigation has reported back. This means that the Conservatives will again refuse to discuss the reasons for the suspensions and investigations that have cost this council over £1m.”