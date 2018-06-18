Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager who has raised more than £20,000 for a charity that helps people with Down’s syndrome in Chester has been shortlisted for a national award.

Emma Harris, 15, who has Down’s syndrome, is in line for the prestigious title of Best Young Fundraiser at the National Fundraising Awards.

She’ll attend the ceremony at The Brewery in London on July 2 where the winners will be revealed by actor and comedian Stephen K Amos.

Run by the Institute of Fundraising, the awards recognise outstanding achievements, inspiring stories of dedication and success.

Four groups of experienced fundraisers and charity leaders spent many hours judging and debating the shortlist.

Emma launched the gingerbread sock appeal for Cheshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group (CDSSG) in March 2016.

Together with her dad Chris she approached Roberts Bakery about producing gingerbread sock biscuits to be sold in the community on World Down Syndrome Day to raise funds and awareness.

Emma’s idea has helped raise the profile of the charity, support more than 100 individuals with Down’s syndrome and their families and reach more than 10,000 school children to raise awareness.

The funds created as a direct result of Emma’s work have helped the charity continue to support parents and carers and unlock the potential of children with Down’s syndrome in Cheshire.

CDSSG chief executive, Julie Duff said: “We’re thrilled that Emma’s outstanding fundraising efforts have been recognised.

“We’re a small charity so to have been shortlisted alongside national organisations is testament to Emma’s fantastic work. Our charity is entirely self-funded and the money that Emma has raised has directly contributed to the provision of training, support, resources and activities for people with Down’s syndrome in our local community.

“Emma’s an amazing role model and is already a winner in our eyes. We can’t thank her enough.”

Text Dosh213 to 70070 to support Cheshire Down Syndrome Support Group.

If you would like to find out more about how the charity can support your family, school or healthcare setting go to www.cheshiredownssyndrome.com , call 01606 246171 or email admin@cdssgroup.org.uk.