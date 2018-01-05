Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Daily newspaper the Chester Leader has printed its final edition after 44 years of covering the city.

The paid-for daily title published its last edition last Friday (December 29).

Last September, the company which published the Leader for most of its existence, NWN Media, formerly North Wales Newspapers, was taken over by regional publisher Newsquest which also acquired the Chester Standard, North Wales Pioneer, Powys County Times, Denbighshire Free Press, Whitchurch Herald and North Wales Chronicle as part of the same deal.

Newsquest also publishes titles such as the Warrington Guardian and the Wirral Globe.

The Chester Leader was launched in 1973 as an evening title, switching to a morning publication some years ago. It was published from Monday to Friday.

Nick Fellows, managing director for Newsquest North West and North Wales, said: “Following a review of the group’s print publishing strategy, the Chester edition of the Leader series has now ceased publishing.

“However, The Leader will continue as a daily edition serving both Wrexham and bordering Flintshire markets. We will continue to provide local Chester related content via The Chester Standard – the area’s market leading publication with over 48,000 copies distributed across the city each week.”

The Chester Leader was based in Mold in Flintshire but also shared a city centre office in Watergate Street with the company’s free publication the Chester and District Standard.