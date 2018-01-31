Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyclist from Chester sustained serious injuries in a collision with an HGV on the A51.

Cheshire police are appealing for information from the public after just releasing details of the incident which happened at 10.50am on Friday, January 26, at the junction of the A51 Tarvin Road and Cotton Lane, Stamford Bridge.

The cyclist, a 57-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Aintree where his condition is currently described as stable.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and as part of the investigation officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who was driving on Tarvin Road at the time of the collision and may have captured the incident on their dashcams.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 257 of January 26, 2018.

To submit dashcam footage to police click here .