Chester Cycling Campaign is raising awareness about a number of hazardous stretches on local routes where extra caution should be exercised.

The warning was issued after a number of serious injuries where ‘deficiencies in the local cycling infrastructure’ have been a contributory factor.

Campaign leaders are highlighting the issues to put pressure on the responsible authorities to take action in the interests of safer cycling.

Problem areas noted so far include:

■ Boardwalk path behind apartments off New Crane Street, Chester, is extremely slippery when wet or in icy conditions – several cyclists have come off and suffered injuries.

■ Cattle grid at Neston end of Dee Marshes Path on Sustrans Route 568 – the problem isn’t so much the grid itself but its location next to a 90 degree bend.

■ Gorse Stacks by the new bus station – any cyclist following instructions on the blue sign to return to the carriageway can find themselves facing on-coming traffic that assumes it is in a one way system

■ Access barriers on River Dee path, west of Chester from Ferry Lane onwards, are ‘too narrow’ to allow wheelchair users, those using trikes, cargo bikes or child trailers to pass through.

■ Barriers around Deeside Industrial Estate are again ‘very narrow’ resulting in the perverse effect of leading many cyclists to use the busy road instead of the cycle path.

Chester Cycling Campaign urges cyclists to report further problems and danger spots.

A spokesperson said: “We encourage local cyclists to let us know of any other danger spots so that we can note them and take matters up with the responsible authorities."